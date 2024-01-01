Home / India News / Basic facilities reach doorstep in far-flung border areas in J&K's Rajouri

Basic facilities reach doorstep in far-flung border areas in J&K's Rajouri

'We have got pucca houses. Earlier, rainwater used to enter our houses. Water supply tanks and roads are constructed in our region', a resident of the border areas said

PM Awaas Yojana
2024-01-01

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
The residents of far flung border areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri have something to celebrate this New Year after basic facilities reached the doorstep of the poor families for the first time after independence.

Different government schemes have benefitted the neglected poor people under the Panchayati Raj System in border areas of J & K. Programmes like MGNREGA, PMAY, and JJM have brought major relief to the people residing in remote areas.

People have received pucca houses under the PMAY scheme which has ensured a safe living for every poor family. New education and employment opportunities have opened up as roads, electricity reach remote villages of Rajouri.

"We have got pucca houses. Earlier, rainwater used to enter our houses. Water supply tanks and roads are constructed in our region", a resident of the border areas said.

Kalakote, 40 km away from Rajouri HQ has witnessed significant development. Basic facilities have been improved in this remote area. The construction of the shopping complex, marriage hall, and municipal council Kalakote office building has enriched the lives of people in this area. People have got access to pucca footpaths with street lights. Improvement of park facilities, drainage System, etc has further facilitated locals. The new bus stand has been completed in Kalakote.

"We feel thankful to the government, schemes like PMAY and JJM are working well in remote areas. We are getting great response from the authorities. The centre has made us efficient by the successful running of Panchayat", another resident said.

"The administrative authorities are working well. Panchayat is using its powers efficiently. We have got pucca houses under the PMAY scheme. schemes have been initiated that have benefitted local women. They can sell vegetables and indulge in poultry work", another resident said..

"There were no employment opportunities earlier. The BJP government has created employment opportunities. But I request the government to increase labour wages", a local labourer said.

Topics :Narendra ModiJammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and KashmirmilitancyJammu and Kashmir governmentPradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

