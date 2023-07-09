Home / India News / Kollam highest performing district in school education during 2020-21: MoE

Kollam highest performing district in school education during 2020-21: MoE

The report released on Sunday assesses the performance of school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Kerala's Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram were the highest performing districts in school education during 2020-21 followed by Kannur and Thrissur, according to a Ministry of Education's report on Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D).

The report released on Sunday assesses the performance of school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.

The districts' performance has been graded under the "Ati Uttam" category, which is the third best category of PGI-D. None of the districts have figured in the two categories with highest grades -- "Daksh" and "Utkarsh".

Among the best performing districts, maximum are from Rajsthan (26) followed by Gujarat (22) and Punjab (19). All nine districts of Delhi have figured in the "Ati Uttam" category.

The ministry released the PGI-D for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The PGI-D report graded 742 districts during 2020-21 and 748 districts during 2021-22 across the states and Union territories.

PGI-D grades the districts into 10 grades with the highest achievable grade being Daksh', which is for districts scoring more than 90 per cent of the total points in that category or overall.

Utkarsh' category is for districts with score between 81-90 per cent followed by Ati-Uttam' (71-80 per cent), Uttam' (61-70 per cent), Prachesta-I' (51-60 per cent), Prachesta-II' (41-50 per cent) and Pracheshta III' (31-40 per cent). The lowest grade in PGI-D is called Akanshi-3' which is for scores up to 10 per cent of the total points.

"The PGI-D is expected to help the state education departments to identify gaps at the district level and improve their performance in a decentralized manner. The indicator-wise PGI score shows the areas where a district needs to improve," a senior MoE official said.

Overall 194 districts have made grade level improvement in 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19. Of these 194, seven districts had highest performance securing three grade jumps in 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19, 23 districts improved their performance by securing upward shift of two grades in 2021-22, and 164 districts improved their grade by one level in 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19.

A total of 375 districts remained in the same grade in 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19 and remaining 158 districts' performance deteriorated during 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19.

The PGI-D structure comprises total weightage of 600 points across 83 indicators, which are grouped under six categories -- Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction, Infrastructure Facilities & Student's Entitlements, School Safety & Child Protection, Digital Learning and Governance Process.

These categories are further divided into 12 domains -- Learning Outcomes and Quality; Access Outcomes; Teacher Availability and Professional Development Outcomes; Learning Management; Learning Enrichment Activities; Infrastructure, Facilities and Student Entitlements; School Safety and Child Protection; Digital Learning; Funds Convergence and Utilization; Enhancing CRCs Performance; Attendance Monitoring Systems; and School Leadership Development.

Topics :Kollam templeeducationEducation ministrySchool education

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

