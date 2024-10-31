Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Manipur Police, along with other security forces, conducted a joint operation in the hill and valley districts on Thursday, resulting in the recovery of several weapons, including rockets and improvised mortars.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts," the Manipur Police said in its statement.

The recovered items included two rockets measuring approximately 8 feet and two rockets measuring about 7 feet. Additionally, authorities seized two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set, and two country-made grenades. These items were confiscated from Panjang village in Churachandpur District.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, officials reported on Tuesday. The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and obstructing the land demarcation process in Thoubal district. "On 28.10.2024, Manipur Police arrested eight members of UNLF (P) who were indulging in illegal activities by threatening with illegal sophisticated arms and restraining the legal land demarcation process in Thoubal District," Manipur Police posted on X.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, and Sorokhaibam Nganba. Police seized three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, 20 rounds of M-16 live ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets, and one car from their possession.

On October 28, Manipur Police arrested a PLA cadre identified as Moirangthem Maniton Singh from Top Leirak Machin, Keishamthong, Imphal West. He disclosed his involvement in extortion activities targeting shops in the Imphal area. Earlier, on October 24, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 11 weapons and other war-like stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Thoubal of Manipur.

According to a statement issued by Manipur Police early on Monday, the situation in the state was tense but under control. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. The movement of 222 and 314 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles. A total of 110 nakas/checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions, with eight individuals detained by police for various violations in different districts of the state.