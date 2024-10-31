Majhi unveils web portal for Odisha vision document, seeks people's opinion

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled the logo and web portal for the state's vision document and urged people to give suggestions and opinions for development.

The realisation of a dream of building a developed Odisha will play an important role in making a developed India by 2047, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country today is progressing on the development path. Special emphasis is being given to Odisha as part of the Mission Purvodaya, Majhi said.

The CM on Wednesday unveiled the web portal Bikasita Bharat pain bikasita Odisha (developed Odisha in developed India) that sought inputs from people for the vision document.

Our government is requesting intellectuals, organisations, educators and non-resident Odias to give their suggestions and opinions for the development of the state. Their opinion will be included in the vision document in the coming days and will be discussed, he said.

The proposals will be assessed and implemented for the development of the state, he said.

With the efforts of all of us, Odisha will become an economically prosperous state and the dream of 'Developed Odisha' will be realised, he said.

The web portal - vision.odisha.gov.in. - has been developed with joint efforts by the Department of State Planning and Convergence and the Department of Electronics and IT, the chief minister's office said.

The people can approach the state government through this web portal, WhatsApp chat on 91-6370951920 and e-mail vision@odisha.gov.in within three weeks from October 30, the CMO said.

The chief minister claimed that his government earned a "reputation of a people's government in a very short period of time".

"Interacting with common people, listening to their joys and sorrows, and providing solutions to their problems is the core mantra of our government's approach," Majhi said.

People are the most important in a democracy, he said, adding that "this democratic tradition is given utmost importance in the state's governance and administration".

Odisha will celebrate 100 years of its formation as a separate state in 2036, he added.