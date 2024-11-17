LG Manoj Sinha to chair security and development review in Jammu today

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha is scheduled to chair a review meeting on security and development in Jammu on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu Anand Jain arrived for the review meeting here in Jammu.

Security personnel have been deployed ahead of the review meeting between the officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, ADGP Jammu Zone, IPS Anand Jain, conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, in light of the recent security developments.

The visit focused on evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of the local forces in addressing emerging threats and ensuring the safety of residents.

According to the officials, during the review, ADGP Anand Jain inspected the Basantgarh Police Station and met with officers from various units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) team, to discuss ongoing security measures. He also assessed available equipment, resources, and training levels.

More From This Section

IPS Anand Jain also emphasised the need for round-the-clock vigilance, proactive intelligence gathering, and swift response strategies to counter potential security challenges in the area.

Addressing the officers, the ADGP underscored the importance of community engagement in strengthening security and urged the teams to work closely with local communities to build trust and gather real-time intelligence.

Anand Jain also instructed the personnel to ensure seamless coordination with other security and intelligence agencies operating in the region, reinforcing a united front against security threats.

The ADGP acknowledged the dedication of the forces stationed in Basantgarh. He assured that additional resources and support would be provided to enhance operational effectiveness and address any logistical needs.