Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC to hear plea seeking measures to curb air pollution in Delhi on Nov 18

SC to hear plea seeking measures to curb air pollution in Delhi on Nov 18

AQI stood at 429 at 9 am, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
An anti-smog vehicle sprinkle water at the Kartavya Path near the India Gate amid smog, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi woke up to toxic air conditions on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "severe" category.

The AQI stood at 429 at 9 am, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 at 4 pm on Saturday.

As per the cause list of November 18 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is slated to hear the plea.

On November 14, the top court had agreed to urgently list the plea after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world due to the rising pollution.

The bench had agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who has been assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the matter, requested for urgent hearing looking at the prevailing situation in Delhi.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party

Five killed, 7 injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

T'gana's decision of Rs 500 bonus on fine paddy pushes cultivation by 61%

Mumbai enveloped in fog and haze as AQI hits 179, visibility drops

Army holds mini marathon to boost civil-military relation in J&K's Poonch

The amicus had told the bench that she had intimated the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and they should explain the steps being taken to curb pollution.

On November 11, the top court had taken serious note of the violation of its firecrackers ban order on Diwali, and observed that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

It had asked the Delhi government to decide within a fortnight on extending the firecracker ban throughout the year.

It had said the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.

The apex court is hearing a plea seeking directions to curb air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi battles hazardous air as Grap III, vehicle bans come into effect

News updates: Mob tries to storm CM N Biren Singh's home as Manipur protests escalate

Air quality worsens in more areas of Delhi, over Rs 5.85 cr fine imposed

Delhi traffic police slaps fines totalling Rs 1 cr for Grap-3 violations

Delhi gasps as air quality remains hazardous; govt tightens Grap III curbs

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionCentral Pollution Control BoardDelhi governmentSupreme Court

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story