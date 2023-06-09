J'khand to probe misuse of farmers' Aadhaar cards for irrigation scheme

Jharkhand government will probe the alleged misuse of farmers' Aadhaar cards to avail benefits of the Centre's micro-irrigation scheme Per Drop More Crops' in parts of the state.

The government swung into action after farmers from some blocks, alleged that their Aadhaar cards had been misused or they were misled into signing up for the scheme without their knowledge.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said a high-level probe committee has been set up to investigate the issue.

"I have set up a four-member probe committee to look into alleged misuse of Aadhaar cards under the scheme," Patralekh told PTI on Friday.

The four-member committee will be headed by Hazaribag sub-divisional officer as maximum cases of irregularities were reported from the district, he said. "If any anomaly is found, strict action will be taken," he said.

Some farmers said micro-irrigation equipment had been dumped in their farms, though they hadn't applied for the scheme.

Farmers alleged that some companies, empanelled for implementing the scheme, have misused their Aadhaar cards without their knowledge to create a beneficiary list and collected money in their names. Under the scheme, farmers contribute 10 per cent of the cost of equipment, while the rest is borne by the Centre and the state, an official said.

"We will conduct a probe and strict action will be taken against the guilty," Jharkhand Agriculture Secretary Aboobacker Siddique told PTI.

The scheme focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. It also aims to increase productivity of crops through precision water management.

Siddique said all processes to avail benefits of the scheme are done online. "Farmers first apply for the scheme with details including land. After approval, empanelled agencies approach the farmers for micro-irrigation service. Thereafter, it is verified by a third party. Once it gives approval, the subsidy amount is released," he said.

Different companies are empanelled for different districts to provide micro-irrigation related services such as installation of units or equipment.

"Even if any middleman or agent applies it online misusing farmer's details including land or Aadhaar, how can the third party certify it without verification?" Siddique said.

He added that the third party, which is responsible for final verification, is not hired by the state government but by NABARD's consultancy NABCONS. "Everything will be clear once the probe is completed," Siddique said.