West Bengal EC approves women polling personnel for Panchayat polls

Due to a shortage of polling personnel, for the first time, the West Bengal State Election Commission has approved the deployment of women personnel for polling stations to be manned exclusively by women in the ensuing panchayat polls in the State.

"In reference to the above (shortage and requirement of polling personnel), I am directed to inform you that the Commission in principle has approved the proposal to engage female polling personnel for polling stations to be manned exclusively by female personnel," reads a West Bengal State Election Commission notice dated June 17.

Earlier, the West Bengal State Election Commission had informed the Supreme Court that the direction for the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections without providing adequate opportunity to the State poll panel is an overstep of the judicial powers of the Calcutta High Court.

"A direction was passed on the petitioner (the WB State Election Commission) for the deployment of Central Forces without providing adequate opportunity to the petitioner by way of affidavit, and such a direction is an overstep of the judicial powers of the High Court," the WB State Election Commission said in the petition filed in the Supreme Court.

The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.