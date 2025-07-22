Dhankhar's 'will retire in 2027' video resurfaces day after resignation

A recent video of Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that he would retire as Vice President in August 2027 resurfaced on social, a day after he stepped down from the post. The video, posted by news agency ANI, is from his address at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on July 10.

During his interaction with the attendants, Dhankhar said, "I will retire at the right time — August 2027. Subject to divine intervention."

However, just 11 days later, on July 21, Dhankhar announced his resignation, citing health concerns.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said in his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. He also conveyed his “deepest gratitude” for her consistent support and a "soothing wonderful working relationship".

ALSO READ: Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed He announced his resignation just hours after overseeing the first day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament. Dhankhar also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet, stating that their support had been "invaluable" and that his time in office had been a significant learning experience. Following his resignation, PM Modi wished Dhankhar good health. “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," he said in a post on X.