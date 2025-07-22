Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed

Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members about the notification

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification regarding the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with immediate effect.

Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members about the notification. 

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced.

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. 

 

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Soon after the House met in the morning, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that further Constitutional process concerning vacancy in the Office of Vice President of India will be communicated as and when received.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

