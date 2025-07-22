Home / India News / Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

The Petrapole Clearing Agents' Staff Welfare Association claimed that the trade flow at the border checkpost in North 24 Parganas district has been affected due to the restriction

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
A former chairman of the Indian Jute Mills Association said raw jute should be allowed through all ports for the sake of the domestic jute industry. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
An organisation of clearing agents' staffers at Petrapole border checkpost has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to lift the Centre's ban on imports of jute products and garments from Bangladesh via land routes.

The Petrapole Clearing Agents' Staff Welfare Association claimed that the trade flow at the border checkpost in North 24 Parganas district has been affected due to the restriction. 

It highlighted how the ban has disrupted trade flows and impacted the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the transactions via the critical India-Bangladesh integrated checkpost.

"Import trade volumes have plummeted sharply after the restrictions were imposed. The number of import trucks and rakes handled at Petrapole fell to 1,654 in June, down from 3,886 in May 2025," association secretary Kartick Chakraborty told PTI.

Unlike the current trends, the peak monthly figure was 4,900 in 2023, while average volumes typically remain above 3,500, he said. 

 

"The livelihood of a large section of the local population is under severe threat due to unfavourable geo-political conditions. We urgently seek the government's help to restore normalcy," Chakraborty said.

In May, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, such as readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

Imports of several jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land routes were also banned in June.

The association pointed out that jute products and garments accounted for a majority share of imports through the Petrapole border checkpost. 

"The prolonged suspension of trade in these categories is pushing many into financial distress," Chakraborty said.

A former chairman of the Indian Jute Mills Association said raw jute should be allowed through all ports for the sake of the domestic jute industry.

The association has urged the state government to coordinate with the Centre to resolve the issue and safeguard local livelihoods.

Petrapole is India's largest land port for trade with Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

