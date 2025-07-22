J&K LG launches portal to provide relief to kin of terror attack victims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a web portal to expedite the process of providing relief and compassionate appointment to the families of terror attack victims in the Union Territory.

Sinha said the portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, will be centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families.

"Launched a dedicated web portal today for terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir. The initiative will streamline & expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT," the LG said in a post on X.