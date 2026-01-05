Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a petition by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging the trial court order that framed charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam, news agency PTI reported.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined to stay the trial at this stage. The court said it cannot stop the proceedings without hearing the CBI's side first.

The high court fixed the date for the next hearing on January 14.

What are the charges against Lalu Yadav and family?

In October 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu Yadav, his family and 11 others.

The charges include cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The maximum punishment under the Prevention of Corruption Act is 10 years in jail, while the offence of cheating carries a maximum punishment of seven years. What is the case about? The case relates to alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav ’s tenure as Union Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009. According to the CBI, Lalu Yadav and his family took valuable land and company shares as bribes in return for awarding contracts to a private firm. According to the probe agency, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were given on lease to Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process.