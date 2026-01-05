Lok Adalat 2026 on January 10: Know registration link, process, and more

Lok Adalat 2026 date: The National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled and will now be held on January 10, 2026, the second Saturday of the month, instead of the earlier date of December 13, 2025. The change follows the Delhi High Court’s decision to declare December 13 as a court sitting day, prompting the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to defer the exercise. The revised date was approved by the DSLSA’s Executive Chairman.

All Delhi District Court Complexes will have the Lok Adalat, which would enable citizens to swiftly settle minor traffic infractions without lengthy court proceedings or frequent trips. The goal of this second-Saturday practice is to relieve regular drivers who are burdened with minor, routine tickets while firmly keeping strict cases out of limits.

Lok Adalat 2026: How to get traffic challans removed or resolved? Step 1: Check pending traffic challans First, see if there are any outstanding challans for your car. Go to the Parivahan portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website. To discover any unpaid e-challans associated with your car, enter your challan number or vehicle registration number. The Lok Adalat can only handle challans that are visible on official portals. Step 2: Confirm the eligibility of challans Make sure your challans are classified as minor and compoundable offences before enrolling. Serious infractions, such as drunk driving or hit-and-run incidents, are ineligible for settlement using the Lok Adalat procedure.

Step 3: Register online for Lok Adalat Owners of eligible vehicles must register online beforehand. Go to the DSLSA Lok Adalat registration page or the Delhi Traffic Police website. Carefully include contact information, challan numbers, and vehicle data. In general, walk-in cases are not accepted. Step 4: Download the token and appointment letter A token number and an appointment or confirmation slip will be generated following a successful registration. Print this document after downloading it. For entry and case listing at the Lok Adalat, the token and appointment letter are required. Step 5: Assigned court on January 10

Visit the court complex specified in your appointment letter on the day of the Lok Adalat. Keep original paperwork with you, such as your driver's license, insurance documents, pollution certificate, car registration certificate, and challan receipts. Step 6: Case hearing and settlement The Lok Adalat bench, which typically consists of a court officer and a representative of the legal services body, will hear your case. The bench may lower the fine or completely waive it, depending on the type of offence. Step 7: Pay the revised fine and collect the receipt Pay the updated amount at the appropriate counter on the same day if a settlement is made. The challan will be marked as resolved in the system, and an official receipt will be sent.

Delhi Lok Adalat 2026: Points to Remember · This Lok Adalat will only address compoundable traffic challans and notices that are pending on the Delhi Traffic Police Portal and sent to the Virtual Court until September 30, 2025. · The Delhi Traffic Police website, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat, is where you can download all of the notices and challans, or you can scan the QR code. · Since there will be no printing facilities at the court complexes, it is necessary to provide a printout of the Notice/Challan. · On January 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., this link will become active.

Traffic Challan for Lok Adalat 2026 eligibility Cases that are now active in regular courts, challans from other states, and serious offences are not included. Settlement is available for minor traffic infractions. These include driving without a seatbelt or helmet, speeding, running red lights, parking illegally, driving without a valid PUC certificate, disobeying traffic signs, missing license plates, and issuing challans in error. Driving without a license may also be taken into consideration in certain circumstances. Lok Adalat 2026 at the Delhi courts The National Lok Adalat on January 10, 2026, will be held at all Delhi District Court Complexes.

· Patiala House · Karkardooma · Tis Hazari · Saket · Rohini · Dwarka · Rouse Avenue. More about Lok Adalat 2026 challans The Lok Adalat does not have jurisdiction over serious or criminal offences. These include drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, and death from careless driving, minors driving, illegal racing, automobiles used in criminal activity, court-pending challans, and challans issued in other states. The emphasis remains firmly on minor offences that are 'not' life-threatening.