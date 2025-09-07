Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life term in connection with a rape case, has been allotted work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison.
According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.
"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told PTI on Sunday.
Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead.
He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.
However, Revanna's schedule is currently limited as he spends time attending court proceedings and meeting his lawyers.
Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in one of the rape cases filed against him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app