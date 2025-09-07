Home / India News / Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings

Prajwal Revanna
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life term in connection with a rape case, has been allotted work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison.

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told PTI on Sunday.

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead.

He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.

However, Revanna's schedule is currently limited as he spends time attending court proceedings and meeting his lawyers.

Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in one of the rape cases filed against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New advanced chemical testing lab to enhance quality checks for food, water

Himachal Pradesh counts losses of over Rs 4,000 crore from monsoon

Himachal govt announces revised pay scales for nearly 14,000 employees

Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice fest for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Bengal govt undertakes cleanup drive to scrap its 22,000 'aged' vehicles

Topics :Rape casesLok SabhaMember of Parliament

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story