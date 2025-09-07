Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life term in connection with a rape case, has been allotted work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison.

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told PTI on Sunday.

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead.