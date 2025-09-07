Home / India News / New advanced chemical testing lab to enhance quality checks for food, water

New advanced chemical testing lab to enhance quality checks for food, water

The state-of-the-art facility will test packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging materials, and construction materials, including cement and metals

The laboratory will provide training, research and testing support to universities, engineering colleges and industries. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate a new chemical laboratory at the National Test House in Ghaziabad on September 10, as the country seeks to strengthen quality testing capabilities across various industries.

The state-of-the-art facility will test packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging materials, and construction materials, including cement and metals, according to an official statement.

The laboratory has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and holds approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and under the Fertilizer Control Order of 1985.

Equipment includes atomic absorption spectrometers, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry systems, and high-performance liquid chromatography instruments to conduct sophisticated analyses across diverse sectors, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

The facility will also test enamelled and insulated aluminium and copper wires, coal, petroleum coke, bitumen, enamel paints, anti-skid products and filtration media.

Plans are underway to expand testing capabilities to include fortified food products, such as wheat flour, refined flour, nuts, edible oils and vitamin-enriched salt, as well as spices and micronutrient analysis in food products.

The laboratory will provide training, research and testing support to universities, engineering colleges and industries, the ministry added.

The National Test House in Ghaziabad, established in 1977, provides testing and calibration services across various engineering fields.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :foodWater crisisFood safety

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

