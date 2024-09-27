Business Standard
Home / India News / EAM meets UNGA prez; reaffirms India's commitment to Summit of Future pact

EAM meets UNGA prez; reaffirms India's commitment to Summit of Future pact

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, Pleased to meet new UNGA President Philemon Yang today in New York

Jaishankar, Philemon Yang

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Philemon Yang, the new President of the UNGA. Image: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Philemon Yang, the new President of the UNGA, and reaffirmed India's commitment to the recently adopted Summit of the Future pact, covering a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet new UNGA President Philemon Yang today in New York. Assured him of India's full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability and Dignity for everyone everywhere."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Yang also shared a post on his X handle and wrote about his meeting with Jaishankar and said that the two discussed key priorities and issues for the upcoming UNGA79.

"I had the pleasure to receive India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79, and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South," Yang wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of UNGA, Jaishankar also met with the Foreign Minister of Jordan. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a picture and wrote, "A warm meeting with FM Ayman Hsafadi of Jordan. Our discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in West Asia."

In another post, Jaishankar wrote, "Bumping into friends at UNGA79. Quick chat with FM Kamina J Smith of Jamaica."

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Vaishnaw to travel in Kavach fitted train for efficiency trial in Rajasthan

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Kavach rail safety system passes trial, set for nationwide rollout by 2030

Byju's

Don't hold lenders' meet till verdict is out: Supreme Court to Byju's IRP

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

Highlights: Israeli military says it killed Hezbollah drone commander in airstrike on Beirut

Meanwhile, Jaishankar underscored the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity. He further said that the meeting emphasised the need to reform multilateralism and strengthen development.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multi-polarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development."

Jaishankar also stressed achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. The discussions focused on overcoming poverty, addressing debt, and promoting fair trade.

"Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade and overcoming poverty. Thank FM Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting," the post on X added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (right) with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet on Friday

UNGA meet: EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in New York

Indian Army tank

Indian army may return to LAC patrolling points barred by China. Here's how

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar highlights India's commitment to UN's SDGs during US visit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM meets Australian counterpart at UNGA 79; signs biodiversity agreement

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Peace on border must for progress in India-China ties: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : S Jaishankar UNGA UNGA president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon