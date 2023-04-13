Home / India News / Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a tragic event that will live on in the history of British colonial rule in India

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab, remains a poignant symbol of the atrocities committed against the Indian people under British colonial rule.

This tragic event was a watershed moment in India's struggle for independence, fueling the country's demand for self-rule and liberation from British oppression.


What happened at Jallianwala Bagh?

A tragic incident occurred at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh, where thousands of peaceful Indian protesters had congregated to commemorate Baisakhi, the spring festival

The Jallianwala Bagh is surrounded by walls on all sides, with only one narrow entrance. Without warning, the British officer in charge of the Amritsar region, Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, marched into Jallianwala Bagh with fifty armed soldiers and ordered them to open fire on the crowd.

Those gathered were unaware that Dyer had decided to use force to disperse the crowd. The shooting lasted about ten minutes, killing an estimated 379 people and injuring over one thousand.

Rowlatt Act in 1919

The massacre at Jallianwala Bagh occurred during a period of significant political turmoil in India. The British government had recently passed the Rowlatt Act in 1919, which gave the government the authority to arrest and detain Indian citizens without a trial.

The Act sparked widespread unrest and protests across the country. In that context, a public gathering was organised at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh to oppose the Act and express solidarity detained under its provisions. The tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre occurred during this peaceful demonstration.

Justice, liberty, and human rights

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a tragic event that will live on in the history of British colonial rule in India. Today, the massacre site serves as a solemn memorial, with thousands of people visiting each year to pay respects to the innocent victims who died in this tragic event.

The incident is a sobering reminder of the atrocities committed during colonialism and the numerous sacrifices made by Indians in their fight for independence. As we commemorate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre anniversary, we are reminded of the brutality of the British raj and the importance of standing up for justice, freedom, and human rights.

Topics :Jallianwala BaghBritish ruleColonialismRowlatt Act

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Also Read

Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!

Fifa World Cup, 3rd place play-off CRO vs MAR: Croatia win, take third spot

IND vs JPN Highlights, Hockey WC: India thrash Japan 8-0 in classification

India vs SA highlights, Hockey WC: Men in Blue sign off with 5-2 win

Mallikarjun Kharge: Some lesser known facts about Congress' 98th president

TATA IHCL to operate CIAL's hotel project with Rs 100 crore investment

Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Centre appoints nodal officers for 150 water stressed districts: Officials

All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Haryana sees 5,000% jump in cyber crime complaints since 2019

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story