Home / India News / Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday, two days after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur

New Delhi
Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday, two days after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur.

Rajsthan's former deputy chief minister Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government of inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhara Raje government of the BJP.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, the two leaders also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Randhawa had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi to discuss the situation, but the details were not revealed.

Soon after the announcement of Pilot's hunger strike against the Gehlot government, the party termed his decision as indiscipline.

There was speculation that Randhawa would go to Jaipur to meet Pilot on the day of the protest, but later it was postponed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "This kind of fast will not affect the government and the party.

He said: "This time I want to bring the party back to power and break the myth that there is no repeat of the government in Rajasthan.

--IANS

ptk/prw/uk/

Topics :Rahul GandhirajasthanIndian National CongressSachin PilotAshok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Centre appoints nodal officers for 150 water stressed districts: Officials

All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Haryana sees 5,000% jump in cyber crime complaints since 2019

'Securitisation of Samruddhi Expressway's rights will fetch Maha Rs 50k cr'

Not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country in FTA: Goyal

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story