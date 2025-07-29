Operation Sindoor proved nuclear blackmail won't work anymore: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sent a clear message to the world that nuclear blackmailing no longer holds sway over India. Speaking during a special session of the Lok Sabha, PM Modi hailed the armed forces and took aim at those questioning the government's security strategy.

“Operation Sindoor showed the world that nuclear blackmailing won't work anymore,” said PM Modi, addressing the House in a high-stakes debate on national security. He further asserted that the Indian Army had been granted complete operational freedom. “The Army was given a free hand on how, where, and when to punish terrorists; we are proud of our armed forces,” he said.

'Vijayotsav' of India's resolve Calling the Parliament session a "vijayotsav" — a celebration of victory — the Prime Minister underscored the scale and success of India’s offensive. ALSO READ: Govt left them on God's will: Priyanka corners Centre over Pahalgam attack “I had said that this is a session of India's vijayotsav... When I am speaking of vijayotsav, I would like to say – ye vijayotsav aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai.” “I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination,” he added. “The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it.”

PM Modi said Indian forces carried out the operation deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes. “We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack,” he told the House. “For Operation Sindoor, India had decided to attack the epicentre of terror that had supported the Pahalgam terrorists.” Pak air bases still in ICU: PM Modi PM Modi claimed that Pakistan, sensing retaliation, began issuing nuclear threats but was caught off guard. “Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action; started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit,” he said. “India called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff; showed to the world that we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail.”

“Pakistani air bases hit by India are still in ICU,” he added. “Indian forces showed Pakistan that they had destroyed terror sites within minutes; we made our capabilities clear to them.” India acts on its own terms: PM Modi The Prime Minister said that India no longer differentiates between terrorists and state actors sheltering them. “We now respond on our own terms; do not differentiate between masterminds of terror and state actors.” “Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus); Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure.” “No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terror... Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.”

Army was given a free hand: PM Modi ALSO READ: No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor Expressing full confidence in the armed forces, PM Modi said: “We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces; they were given a free hand to respond... The Army was given a free hand on how, where, and when to punish terrorists; we are proud of our armed forces.” He credited India’s indigenous defence capabilities for the success. “The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor... Drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition.”

World supported, Congress didn't: PM Modi The Prime Minister also took aim at the Opposition, particularly the Congress party. “India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers.” “Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers... Opposition can get headlines in the media with their attacks on me, but this cannot earn them a place in the hearts of the people of the country.” He added, “Terror attacks were launched earlier; masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them.”

The Prime Minister also revealed that global leaders reached out to him during the tense days following the Pahalgam attack. “On May 7, Indian armed forces stated publicly that they have struck terror sites inside Pakistan... When Pakistan came out in support of terrorists, India's missiles, drones caused unimaginable loss; forced Pakistan to its knees. After suffering huge losses, Pak DGMO came pleading, ‘Don't hit us anymore, we can't suffer any longer.’” He added, “No leader of any country asked India to stop the operation... On May 9 night, the US Vice President tried to reach out to me 3–4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces... When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan.”