Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to debate Op Sindoor, PM Modi likely to attend
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to debate Op Sindoor, PM Modi likely to attend

Parliament Monsoon Session news updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to open discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha today. Follow live updates on the debate and proceedings here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajya Sabha
The opposition is likely to raise questions on security arrangements during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has firmly dismissed any speculation that US President Donald Trump had a hand in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan to end Operation Sindoor.
 
“There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam attack) and June 17 (the ceasefire)... and at no stage was there any link between trade and what was going on…” Jaishankar stated on Monday evening during a heated parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor.
 
Trump’s claims on ceasefire mediation rejected 
Jaishankar’s remarks come in response to President Trump’s assertion that he persuaded Delhi and Islamabad to halt escalating tensions following missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Previously, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had said Trump had claimed on 26 occasions that he used trade deals to bring about the ceasefire.
  PM Modi praises defence minister, external affairs minister 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the outcomes of Operation Sindoor and highlighting India’s diplomatic efforts on the global stage.
 
Applauding Jaishankar’s remarks, PM Modi said, “The speech by EAM Dr.Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor.”
 
Defence Minister: Operation Sindoor Achieved Objectives
Opening the debate on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India is prepared to go to any extent to eradicate terrorism.
 
He explained that Operation Sindoor, launched to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan, is currently paused as the armed forces have achieved their objectives. However, he cautioned that the operation could resume if Islamabad undertakes any hostile actions.

8:52 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Rajnath Singh to launch Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha today

Following his address in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to initiate the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha later today.
First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

