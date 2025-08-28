Home / India News / Jan Dhan Yojana gave people power to script their own destiny: PM Modi

Jan Dhan Yojana gave people power to script their own destiny: PM Modi

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on this day in 2014, is a national mission on financial inclusion

PM Modi in Ahmedabad
PM Modi's vision turned financial inclusion into a reality, bringing hope into every home and confidence into every life. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
With the PM Jan Dhan Yojana completing 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the scheme has given people the power to script their own destiny and asserted that when the last mile is financially connected, the entire nation moves forward together.

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on this day in 2014, is a national mission on financial inclusion encompassing an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion of all the households in the country.

The scheme envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, access to credit, insurance and pension facility.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When the last mile is financially connected, the entire nation moves forward together. That is exactly what the PM Jan Dhan Yojana achieved. It enhanced dignity and gave people the power to script their own destiny."  The prime minister, in another post, shared a post by MyGov on how PM Jan Dhan Yojana transformed lives across India.

"Not math formulas, but Bharat's growth formulas. India's financial revolution is powered by one idea: inclusion through innovation. From last-mile banking to women-led empowerment, from transparent DBT transfers to trust in governance, PM Jan Dhan Yojana has transformed the way India banks, saves and grows," the MyGov post said.

Another post by MyGov said, "11 years ago, PM Narendra Modi gave Bharat a promise that no poor family would remain outside the world of banking. Jan Dhan was never just about accounts, it was about opening doors for a mother to save with dignity, for a farmer to receive support without middlemen, and for a villager to feel part of the nation's growth."  "PM Modi's vision turned financial inclusion into a reality, bringing hope into every home and confidence into every life," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

