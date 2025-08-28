Lollapalooza 2026 tickets sell out in 30 minutes amid Linkin Park buzz

India's love for music festivals and concerts has once again translated into huge profits for organisers, with the tickets for one of the country's biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza 2026, selling out within 30 minutes. The general sale went live at 12 noon on Thursday on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

The fourth edition of Lollapalooza will be held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The rush came shortly after the renowned American rock band Linkin Park was confirmed to headline the event.

The tickets were priced between ₹7,499-₹48,999, with the rates varying for different passes. While the starting GA Weekend pass was priced at ₹7,499, the RuPay Comfort Weekend was priced at ₹9,999, followed by Lolla VIP Weekend (₹15,999), Lolla Platinum Wknd U25 for those aged under 25 (₹29,999), and Lolla Platinum Weekend (₹48,999).

The tickets for GA Weekend, RuPay Comfort Weekend, and Lolla VIP Weekend sold out within 30 minutes, while the remaining were selling fast. India's music landscape is booming ALSO READ: Jet Airways to transfer Mumbai office lease to Parthos for ₹370 crore This is not the first time that concert tickets have sold out within a matter of a few minutes. Tickets for American rapper and singer Travis Scott’s India debut concert as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour also sold out quickly, leading to the artist adding another show in New Delhi. Scott is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18 and 19. He will also be performing in Mumbai.