Haryana to implement 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', women to get ₹2,100 monthly aid

Ruling BJP on Thursday fulfilled its major poll promise, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing the rollout of the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' from September 25 under which eligible women will be given Rs 2,100 monthly assistance.

Saini announced the decision after a meeting of the Haryana cabinet.

The cabinet took a decision to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Saini said.

This scheme will be implemented from September 25, on the day of Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, he said.

Under this scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 2,100 financial assistance every month, Saini said.

From September 25, women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme.Be it married or unmarried, both categories will get benefit of the scheme, he said.