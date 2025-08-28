Home / India News / Haryana to implement 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', women to get ₹2,100 monthly aid

From September 25, women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab
Chief Minister Nayab Singh announced the decision after a meeting of the Haryana cabinet. (Photo: PTi)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Ruling BJP on Thursday fulfilled its major poll promise, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing the rollout of the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' from September 25 under which eligible women will be given Rs 2,100 monthly assistance.

Saini announced the decision after a meeting of the Haryana cabinet.

The cabinet took a decision to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Saini said.

This scheme will be implemented from September 25, on the day of Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, he said.

Under this scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 2,100 financial assistance every month, Saini said.

From September 25, women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme.Be it married or unmarried, both categories will get benefit of the scheme, he said.

In the first phase of this scheme rollout, we have decided to include those families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh, Saini said.

In coming time, this scheme will be expanded in phases to include more income categories, the CM said.

To take benefit of the scheme, an unmarried woman or if she is married then her husband need to be Haryana domiciled for 15 years. There is no cap on number of women in one family. If in any family three women are eligible then all the three will get benefit of this scheme, Saini said.

Haryana

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

