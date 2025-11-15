Home / India News / J'khand BJP leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

J'khand BJP leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

A rally was also taken out by BJP leaders and supporters from the Birsa Munda Museum to his Samadhi Sthal' in Ranchi

Press Trust of India Ranchi/Khunti
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Leaders of BJP's Jharkhand unit on Saturday paid rich tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary on Saturday, taking out rallies and holding programmes in his honour across the state.

Saffron party leaders, led by Union ministers Jual Oram, Sanjay Seth and former minister Arjun Munda paid floral tributes at the birthplace of Birsa Munda in Ulihatu in Khunti district, and held a programme to mark the occasion at Khunti town later in the day.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das, accompanied by Leader of Opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, paid homage to the tribal icon at a museum in Ranchi named after him.

A rally was also taken out by BJP leaders and supporters from the Birsa Munda Museum to his Samadhi Sthal' in Ranchi.

Speaking to reporters, Das termed the historic win of the NDA in neighbouring Bihar as victory of good governance and performance-based politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I would like to take this opportunity to urge the Jharkhand chief minister to fulfill the promises made to people before the elections, otherwise the same people who elected him for a second term, will make him bite the dust, Das asserted.

Addressing a gathering at Khunti town, Oram credited the central government for improvement in infrastructure at Ulihatu.

Munda, however, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of indulging in corruption in collusion with NGOs in Khunti.

The ruling dispensation should conduct a social audit of government enterprises, as there is rampant corruption in the name of development, alleged Sanjay Seth.

Topics :JharkhandTribalsAdivasis

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

