Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Audit Diwas on Sunday

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the CAG's Audit Diwas here on Sunday.

This year's celebration, under the distinguished presence of the Chief Guest, Vice President of India, marks a significant milestone in the institution's journey towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance, the office of CAG said in a statement.

As Chairman of the Council of States, the presence of the Vice President at the celebrations reinforces the bond between audit and the parliamentary accountability it is designed to serve.

K Sanjay Murthy, CAG of India, will also speak on this occasion.

The institution of the CAG of India stands as one of the world's oldest and most respected public audit institutions. Its origins date back to the post of the Auditor General of the British Crown in India, created under the Government of India Act, 1858.