Jharkhand High Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED on Feb 27

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.

The court will again hear the plea on that day.

It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.

The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.

The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.