Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

The petitioner urged the court to restrain Zomato from continuing the services under 'Zomato Legends'

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:57 AM IST
A dish prepared 500 kilometres away in Lucknow and delivered the doorstep fresh and hot in minutes was hard to digest for a Zomato customer in Gurugam. Sourav Mall, 24, questioned the validity of the food delivery app's rapid service guarantee under the 'Legends' category after receiving kebabs from Lucknow in less than 30 minutes.

Mall also filed a lawsuit against Zomato's 'Legends' policy, which entails bringing meals from places such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mathura, Chennai, and Agra in a very short period of time, regardless of distance.

Following the review of the petition, the local court in Saket issued a summons to Zomato.

Mall had placed an order for four dishes from the Zomato Legends sub-service. One of these delicacies was from Lucknow, while the other three were from Delhi. The ordered items were 'Chicken Kebab Roll' from Jama Masjid, 'Triple Chocolate Cheesecake' from Kailash Colony, 'Veg Sandwich' from Jangpura, and 'Galouti Kebab' from Lucknow.

Mall placed orders at restaurants in Delhi that were around 30 kilometres from his home. Even on a traffic-free day, driving to these places from Gurugram would take more than an hour. However, food was delivered to Sourav in less than 30 minutes.

Mall, who was represented by advocates Tishampati Sen, Anurag Anand, and Biyanka Bhatia, successfully established that the food was not delivered from a specific city, but rather stored at several Zomato locations/warehouses.

Sourav also alleged that the food was delivered in Zomato packaging, and not the packaging of the restaurant partner. Further, the paper bag displaying 'Zomato Legends' had promises such as "freshly prepared", "travels using mobile refrigeration technology"," not frozen", and "no preservatives added" written on it.

Sourav, thus, urged that the court restrict Zomato from continuing to offer 'Zomato Legends' services, which promise hot and authentic meals from iconic restaurants.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

