JN.1 Covid-19 update: 83 cases detected in India so far, says INSACOG

INSACOG is a forum established by the central government to monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of Covid-19 in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At least 409 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, data from mygov.in showed. Kerala saw 3,096 active cases, the highest in the country. Karnataka reported 433 new Covid-19 cases.
JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: 34 cases of new variant detected in Karnataka
Talking to the news agency ANI, the minister said, "430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs). As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of Covid-19. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. The majority of the cases are in Bengaluru."
Rao stated that the Karnataka government will procure 30,000 vaccines and advised people to maintain social distance.
ALSO READ: JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant
"Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want, they can take it. About 30,000 vaccines are being procured by us. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.
JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate around 1 per cent, says health minister
Bharadwaj added that genome sequencing of samples testing positive for Covid-19 has been ramped up, and the results of sequencing are awaited.
"The new variants are not dangerous, but people should not become lax and (they must) follow precautions. People should not panic and think that the virus is spreading and people are dying," the minister stated.
JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: Himachal health dept issues advisory to district units
All patients should get a real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test done immediately in cases of respiratory diseases like influenza, cough, cold, sore throat, runny nose, headache and fever, doctors said.