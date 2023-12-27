JN.1 Covid-19 update: 83 cases detected in India so far, says INSACOG

India has registered at least 83 cases of the new JN.1 Covid-19 variant so far, The Indian Express (IE) reported on Wednesday. According to genome sequencing panel Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 34 sequences were detected in Gujarat, followed by 18 from Goa, eight from Karnataka, seven from Maharashtra, five each from Kerala and Rajasthan, four from Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana.



INSACOG is a forum established by the central government to monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of Covid-19 in India.

At least 409 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, data from mygov.in showed. Kerala saw 3,096 active cases, the highest in the country. Karnataka reported 433 new Covid-19 cases.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: 34 cases of new variant detected in Karnataka

Amid reports of 34 cases of JN.1 variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming." Karnataka also brought back 7-day isolation for those who tested positive for Covid-19, Mint reported today.



Talking to the news agency ANI, the minister said, "430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs). As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of Covid-19. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. The majority of the cases are in Bengaluru."



Rao stated that the Karnataka government will procure 30,000 vaccines and advised people to maintain social distance.



"Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want, they can take it. About 30,000 vaccines are being procured by us. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate around 1 per cent, says health minister

On December 27, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the national capital's Covid-19 positivity rate is around 1 per cent and emphasised that people should practise caution during the winter holiday season, instead of panicking.



Bharadwaj added that genome sequencing of samples testing positive for Covid-19 has been ramped up, and the results of sequencing are awaited.



"The new variants are not dangerous, but people should not become lax and (they must) follow precautions. People should not panic and think that the virus is spreading and people are dying," the minister stated.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant update: Himachal health dept issues advisory to district units

Himachal Pradesh's health department has instructed chief medical officers (CMO) in the state to test patients with Covid-19-like symptoms and exercise requisite caution, officials said.



Una CMO Dr Sanjeev Kumar stated that people with symptoms of cold, fever or cough should take a Covid-19 detection test.



All patients should get a real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test done immediately in cases of respiratory diseases like influenza, cough, cold, sore throat, runny nose, headache and fever, doctors said.