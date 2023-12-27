IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

According to the India Meteorological Department, the very dense fog is likely to continue over the Northwest and some adjoining parts of Central India in the next two to three days.

The weather department also mentioned that the fog conditions will also be seen in different parts of Punjab, from 27th to 31st December 2023. Some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi may also witness fog from 27th to 29th December 2023 and some isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh today, i.e., December 27, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A thin layer of fog could also be seen in parts of Punjab and Haryana as the temperature drops significantly. India Meteorological Department officials said that very dense fog could be reported from Amritsar, Patiala, Halwara, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Ambala, Hisar and Sirsa in Haryana.





ALSO READ: Delhi airport sees two flight diversions due to dense fog, bad weather The weather department also predicts dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir with moderate to dense fog, which will continue till December 31, 2023, over Central Kashmir, Pulwama, and Baramulla. As per the MeT forecast, light rain and snow could also be seen in scattered places with cloudy skies during January 1-2.

Earlier on December 26, 2023, dense fog affected visibility in several places affecting about 30 flights which including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi Airport and also affected 14 trains.

MD issues rainfall alert As per the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 30, 2023. Under the influence, light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in northwest and adjoining central India from December 30 to January 2, 2024.

The weather department also predicts light to moderate rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1, 2024.