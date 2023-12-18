JN.1 detected in Kerala: All you need to know about the Covid variant

We are only a few days away from bidding adieu to 2023, yet it appears that Covid-19 is here to stay. On Saturday, the Centre confirmed the presence of the JN.1 subvariant of coronavirus in a patient from Kerala, a first for the country.

The confirmation of this subvariant of Covid-19 has put the Centre and states on high alert. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is in touch with state health authorities and monitoring the situation at points of entry. Furthermore, a mock drill has been conducted across health facilities in various states to assess their public health and hospital preparedness measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that the virus is evolving and changing. It has urged the member states to maintain strict surveillance and sequence sharing.

With the detection of this subvariant of Covid-19 in India, the question that arises is: Should we be concerned, and how dangerous is this Covid subvariant?

What is the JN.1 subvariant?

JN.1 was first detected in Luxembourg in August, followed by England, Iceland, France, the US and China. According to Covid scientists, JN.1 is a descendant of the BA.2.86, commonly known as 'Pirola' – which came from Omicron.

Experts suggest that the virus has once again mutated. The BA.2.86 underwent a ‘Flip mutation’ and evolved into the JN.1, which now can bind to our cells even stronger than prior Omicron variants. This virus has an increased transmissibility as well.





Dr Thomas Russo, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo in New York, noted that JN.1 has an additional mutation on its spike protein from BA.2.86, which is what Covid uses to latch onto your cells and make you sick.

How prevalent is JN.1?

The simple answer is: very. In the US, the JN.1 subvariant accounts for more than one-fifth of all infections.

According to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while HV.1 accounted for about 30 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the US during the two weeks ending on December 9, the JN.1 subvariant was the second-most prevalent strain, accounting for about 21 per cent of cases, followed by EG.5.





In China, cases of JN.1 have been detected as well. The country has detected seven cases of infection as recently as December 16. While the health authorities said the prevalence of JN.1 was "very low" in the country, it also added that the prospect of it becoming the dominant strain in China cannot be ruled out.

Many scientists also believe that JN.1 is to blame for the spike in Covid cases in the country. Others, however, argue that it is still too early to say if JN.1 is the reason behind these levels. The CDC noted that the increase in infections could be due to the regular ebb and flow of Covid-19.

Mark Cameron, PhD, associate professor and infectious disease researcher at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, echoed the CDC's findings.

Speaking to Health.com, Cameron said that the surge in Covid-19 cases means that the virus is now reaching a wider range of people, many of whom are more vulnerable to severe disease. So, while these numbers are rising in tandem with JN.1, it does not necessarily imply that the variant is more deadly.

What are the symptoms of JN.1?

Medical experts say it is still unclear whether JN.1 causes different symptoms from other variants. “In general, symptoms of Covid-19 tend to be similar across variants,” the CDC said.

“The types of symptoms and how severe they are usually depend more on a person’s immunity and overall health rather than which variant causes the infection," it added.

Dr Nighat Arif stated that people infected by JN.1 would get a fever, a runny nose and a headache and lose their sense of smell. However, some experience diarrhoea and stomach cramps. Another tell-tale sign of JN.1 is the extreme fatigue caused, with some people complaining that they feel shattered after catching it.





Vaccines, according to doctors, seem to be the most effective way of evading the virus. Dr William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in Nashville, Tennessee, advises individuals to get vaccinated before going shopping, attending religious services or traveling. He also recommended masking in densely populated indoor areas as another layer of protection.

What do we know about the Covid variant JN.1 in Kerala?

In India, a 79-year-old woman became the first JN.1 case to be registered. It was detected in an RT-PCR-positive sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

The elderly woman had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid, said doctors.

Commenting on the case, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the detection of the infection was not a reason to panic. Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.

“There is no need for any concern. It’s a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It’s just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored,” she said.





She did, however, urged people to be cautious, especially those with comorbidities.

JN.1 Covid variant: Should we be concerned?

Experts around the country have stated that there is no need to panic and that precautions such as masking, hand washing should be practised.

“There is no need to panic as in general, all respiratory illness numbers increase during winter and so far the disease hasn’t left people gasping for breath. Hence, though we need to be cautious and mindful to prevent the illness, there is no need to panic," Dr Anita Mathew, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund was quoted as saying by the Economic Times (ET).

Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General People’s Health Organisation-India and Organised Medicine Academic Guild-OMAG, also stated that so far the new subvariant JN.1 has not manifested severe symptoms.

“There are no severe infections, no ICU admissions, no requirement of oxygen and ventilator,” he said.

(With agency input)