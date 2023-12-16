Sensex (    %)
                        
India records 339 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 1,492

India recorded a single-day rise of 339 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 1,492, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

India recorded a single-day rise of 339 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 1,492, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,311 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,04,481 (4.50 crore).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is currently at 4,44,69,678 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona Health Ministry

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon