JNU prof suspended in bribery scandal: What's the NAAC accreditation case?

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended Professor Rajeev Sijariya after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The suspension order, issued by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit on Monday, states that Sijariya, a professor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, has been found prima facie involved in the case, details of which came out on February 1.

What is the NAAC bribery case?

The case revolves around allegations that bribes were paid to secure an A++ rating for Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Vaddeswaram, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, during a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection.

Who has been arrested?

The CBI arrested 10 individuals, including the chairman and six members of the NAAC inspection committee, on Saturday. Among those arrested is Professor Sijariya from JNU.

Apart from Sijariya, the arrested individuals include:

G P Saradhi Varma, vice-chancellor, KLEF

Koneru Raja Hareen, vice-president, KLEF

A Ramakrishna, director, KL University, Hyderabad campus

D Gopal, dean, Bharath Institute of Law

Rajesh Singh Pawar, dean, Jagran Lakecity University

Manas Kumar Mishra, director, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management

Gayathri Devaraja, professor, Davangere University

Bulu Maharana, professor, Sambalpur University

The CBI FIR also names KLEF president Koneru Satyanarayana, NAAC former deputy adviser L Manjunatha Rao, and NAAC adviser M S Shyamsundar, though they have not been arrested yet.

How did the alleged bribery work?

According to the CBI, KLEF officials sought favourable accreditation by bribing NAAC inspection committee members.

The FIR, reviewed by The Indian Express, states that the initial demand was ₹1.80 crore to influence the inspection report.

After negotiations, it was agreed that:

Each committee member would receive ₹3 lakh and a laptop

The committee chairman would be paid ₹10 lakh

Professor Sijariya, who played a key role in drafting the inspection report, allegedly received ₹10 lakh upfront

The deal was finalised in meetings held in Delhi between KLEF officials and Professor Sijariya.

CBI raid: ₹37 lakh cash, laptops, and more seized

The CBI conducted searches at 20 locations across India, recovering:

₹37 lakh in cash

Six Lenovo laptops

One iPhone 16 Pro

Other incriminating documents

The CBI alleges that some NAAC officials colluded with KLEF representatives to place favourable members on the inspection team before the official selection process was completed.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow as authorities probe the extent of the alleged corruption.

What is NAAC?

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) was established in September 1994 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in Bangalore.

It evaluates the performance and quality of higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India through an assessment and accreditation process.

NAAC accreditation process and ratings

HEIs that have been in existence for at least six years or have produced two batches of graduates are eligible to apply for NAAC accreditation.

The evaluation is based on:

Qualitative and quantitative indicators A student satisfaction survey Assessment of teaching methods, resources, and overall performance

Grading scale

NAAC uses a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a 1.51 to 4.00 scale, categorising institutions as follows:

Grade CGPA Range Status A++ 3.51 – 4.00 Outstanding A, B, C 1.51 – 3.50 Accredited D Below 1.51 Not accredited

Benefits of NAAC accreditation

NAAC accreditation:

Enhances teaching standards and institutional development Improves academic resources for students and faculty Encourages collaboration with academic and research institutions Strengthens credibility for national and international recognition

Institutions can reapply for re-assessment after one year to improve their NAAC accreditation status.