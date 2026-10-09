JNU sacks professor over sexual harassment allegations after probe

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday dismissed a professor over allegations of sexual harassment, following an inquiry conducted by its Internal Committee, according to a university order.

According to the order, the professor of the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, has been dismissed from services with immediate effect.

The order stated that the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against the professor and recommended major punishment based on its findings.

"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.