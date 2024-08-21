Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JNU V-C meets protesting students, urges them to end hunger strike

The students have been demanding that the V-C meet and address them on their charter of demands since August 11

Students protest, Student protest
Their demands also include a caste census, lifting the ban on protests on campus and withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students for participating in protests | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Wednesday met the students protesting against the university's alleged unresponsive attitude to their various demands, including increasing scholarship amounts, and urged them to end their hunger strike which entered the 10th day.

Their demands also include a caste census, lifting the ban on protests on campus and withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students for participating in protests on campus.

In a purported video, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) V-C is seen trying to convince the protesters to end their hunger strike.

"I am doing whatever I can for all of you. You all are like my children. I am requesting you to end this strike. It makes me feel bad. Even I come from a backward class and I know the struggle that you had to face to reach here...," Pandit is heard telling the protesters.

In the video, the V-C is seen requesting Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay to end the hunger strike.

On the demand for withdrawal of proctorial inquiries against students, Pandit said, "I cannot go against the court. I have revoked penalties imposed on several students. But those of you who went to court, I cannot do anything about it as the matter is subjudice."

Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary and Chief Medical Officer Fouzia Firdous Ozair were also present at the protest site.

Several students have had to end their hunger strike after their health deteriorated.

On Monday, two students were referred to AIIMS by JNU's health centre after their condition deteriorated. The two refused treatment to continue their protest.


Topics :Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNU studentsProtest

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

