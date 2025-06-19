Jodhpur criminal dressed as woman to evade cops, caught after 4 months

In a plot twist that could leave even Bollywood screenwriters taking notes, a history-sheeter in Jodhpur decided the best way to dodge the police was to channel his inner ‘sanskari bahu’. Draped in a saree, blouse, and veil, he hid in plain sight inside his own house.

The accused, facing multiple criminal charges, had been evading police arrest for months by disguising himself as a woman. His dramatic arrest, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.

History-sheeter nabbed at last

The police action took place in the Sadar Kotwali area under the Jodhpur East Police Commissionerate. The accused, Dayashankar alias Bittu, son of Ravindra Chanwaria, is a familiar name in the city’s crime records. With 13 cases against him, including assault, robbery, and intimidation, he had managed to avoid arrest for nearly four months, Aaj Tak reported.

Saree, blouse and bluff Declared a history-sheeter, Dayashankar developed a unique method to dodge the police — dressing up as a woman and pretending to be someone else in his own home. This time, however, the police acted on a precise tip-off. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Shrivastava, a team raided his residence. Veiled silence, lying hands Inside, they found a veiled figure sitting quietly in a corner, clad in a saree and blouse. As the team moved in, the person gestured with their hands, signalling that Dayashankar was not present.