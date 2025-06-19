Home / India News / Congress leader Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital after 4 days

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital after 4 days

The 78-year-old former Congress president had been admitted to the hospital on June 15 for treatment

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment for a stomach-related ailment, news agency PTI reported.
 
The 78-year-old former Congress president had been admitted to the hospital on June 15. Dr Ajay Swaroop, the hospital’s chairman (Board of Management), said her condition is now stable.
 
“She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis,” he said.
 
Other doctors involved in her care said she had responded well to treatment.
 
“She was admitted for an abdominal infection, which has been managed with medications. Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient,” the hospital said.
 
Sonia Gandhi’s latest hospitalisation followed a series of health consultations. On June 9, she underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Two days earlier, she had some tests done at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after complaining of high blood pressure.  (With inputs from PTI.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Those who speak English will soon feel 'ashamed': Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah to visit security camps, review anti-Naxal ops to Chhattisgarh

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

Topics :Sonia GandhiCongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story