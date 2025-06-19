Congress leader Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital after 4 days

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment for a stomach-related ailment, news agency PTI reported.

The 78-year-old former Congress president had been admitted to the hospital on June 15. Dr Ajay Swaroop, the hospital’s chairman (Board of Management), said her condition is now stable.

“She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis,” he said.

Other doctors involved in her care said she had responded well to treatment.

“She was admitted for an abdominal infection, which has been managed with medications. Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient,” the hospital said.