Shah to visit security camps, review anti-Naxal ops to Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit a security camp and chair a meeting to review ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh during his two-day trip to the state starting from June 22, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Thursday. He will also lay foundation stones for a National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and a state forensic lab in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on the first day of his visit (Sunday), Sharma told reporters here.

The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for NFSU, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of around Rs 400 crore. The state forensic lab will come up adjacent to the NFSU campus on six to seven acres of land, said the Deputy CM, who holds the home portfolio. The next day (Monday), Shah will visit a camp of security forces (in Bastar region), he added. During the visit, Shah will chair a meeting in Raipur to review ongoing anti-Naxal operations and meet with family members of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje, who died when a Maoist planted pressure IED exploded in Sukma district on June 9, Sharma added.