Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that there is "unanimous confidence" in completing the section of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31 of this year.

The Assam CM met with Krishnan Kumar, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, in Delhi earlier on Monday to discuss the completion of the highway.

"Pursuant to my discussion yesterday in Delhi with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of @nhidcl, I am happy to share that there is unanimous confidence in completing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway by 31st December," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.

"This marks yet another promise made to the people that will be fulfilled well before the elections," his post added.

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed, with just certain sections of the road being left.

While posting about the meeting on April 7 in a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects, including the status of the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati Silchar Express Way, the Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan.

According to a statement by the CM's office, during his meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr Kumar discussed the ongoing highway projects under NHIDCL in Assam. The Chief Minister also requested the Managing Director to expedite the ongoing highway and bridge projects, including the 19.28 km long 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya.

"The Chief Minister and MD, NHIDCL, discussed ongoing projects and construction of new highways and bridges to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in Assam and the Northeast Region as a whole," said an official.

According to the release, later, the Chief Minister met with Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, and discussed a range of issues regarding the new fertiliser plant to be set up in Namrup.

Earlier, on February 14, 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.