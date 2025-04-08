Home / India News / Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that there is "unanimous confidence" in completing the section of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31 of this year.

The Assam CM met with Krishnan Kumar, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, in Delhi earlier on Monday to discuss the completion of the highway.

"Pursuant to my discussion yesterday in Delhi with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of @nhidcl, I am happy to share that there is unanimous confidence in completing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway by 31st December," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.

 

"This marks yet another promise made to the people that will be fulfilled well before the elections," his post added.

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed, with just certain sections of the road being left.

Also Read

Assam CM slams Bangladesh advisor's remark on Indian Ocean access

Assam Gunotsav results 2025 out today at gunotsav2025.in; steps to check

Assam allows 24/7 shop operations in key cities, bars & liquor shops exempt

Assam Congress leader held for post; CM Himanta backs police action

Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Friday: Himanta

While posting about the meeting on April 7 in a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects, including the status of the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati Silchar Express Way, the Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan.

 

According to a statement by the CM's office, during his meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr Kumar discussed the ongoing highway projects under NHIDCL in Assam. The Chief Minister also requested the Managing Director to expedite the ongoing highway and bridge projects, including the 19.28 km long 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya.

"The Chief Minister and MD, NHIDCL, discussed ongoing projects and construction of new highways and bridges to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in Assam and the Northeast Region as a whole," said an official.

According to the release, later, the Chief Minister met with Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, and discussed a range of issues regarding the new fertiliser plant to be set up in Namrup.

Earlier, on February 14, 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North India is on the verge of an extreme heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

SC sets aside HC order against Tehseen, says courts not moral police

900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra Pradesh over 5 years, police probe

Students miss JEE exam due to Pawan Kalyan's convoy traffic, probe ordered

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamHighway construction

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story