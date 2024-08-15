Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JU professors announce cease-work on Friday to protest against doc attacks

In a statement, the association denounced any attempts to conceal evidence related to the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor and demanded justice for the victim's family

Jadavpur University
On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate transfer of the probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI. | File photo
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association has called for a day-long cease-work on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a statement, the association denounced any attempts to conceal evidence related to the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor and demanded justice for the victim's family.

"We also demand a high-level impartial probe into alleged attacks on nursing students and medics by miscreants on the intervening night of August 14-15," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI on Thursday.

To emphasise these demands, JUTA will observe a full day cease-work on August 16, alongside a sit-in from 1 pm to 3 pm at the administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan.

Coincidentally, SUCI (Communists) has also called for a 12-hour general strike in the state on the same day, addressing the same issue.

Nurses protested on Thursday morning against the vandalism at the state-run hospital in Kolkata, hours after unidentified miscreants ransacked a part of the medical establishment where a woman doctor was found dead last week.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatients department of the hospital was vandalised by miscreants amid midnight protests by women across the state, condemning the alleged rape-murder of the doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate transfer of the probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

