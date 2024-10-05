Jugnauth thanks PM Modi after UK announces to hand over Chagos Islands

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for completing our decolonisation a day after the UK government announced to hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to the country.

Jugnauth took to X to thank Modi as he wrote, Mauritius thanks the African Union @AfricanUnion, the Government of India @narendramodi and all friendly countries which have supported us in our fight for completing our decolonisation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UK on Thursday announced a historic agreement that will see Britain hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius while it retains the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.