Junior medics resume cease work, crippling West Bengal's healthcare

Junior doctors in West Bengal resumed an indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday, escalating protests over the state government's "failure" to address key demands including enhanced hospital security, a day after the Supreme Court emphasised the need for medics to perform essential duties. The junior doctors in West Bengal had partially resumed duties on September 21 after a 42-day protest over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9.



Following an all-night governing body meeting, they have resumed their strike on Tuesday just ahead of Durga Puja, crippling medical services across the state.

Despite the state's acknowledgement of two demands - establishing a State-Level Redressal Committee and reconstitution of Patient Welfare Committees at hospitals by Tuesday evening - junior doctors deemed these measures insufficient.

As junior doctors resumed their agitation ahead of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a veiled appeal to the medics said the people eagerly anticipate the festival all year long.

Their demands centre on improved safety measures for hospital staff, an issue that has sparked widespread protests.

"Today is the 52nd day of the protest, and we are still being attacked. There is no positive approach from the state government toward fulfilling our demands for safety and security," said Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating medics.

"We are left with no choice other than opting for full 'cease work,' starting today," he added.

Mahato emphasised that unless the state government shows concrete action in addressing their demands, the strike would continue.

Healthcare services across state-run hospitals and medical colleges have been severely impacted by the strike, with senior doctors redeployed to cover inpatient departments (IPDs), outpatient departments (OPDs), and emergency services, according to a health department official.

Meanwhile, the doctors expressed disillusionment with the pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the RG Kar case.

"The CBI's investigation is frustratingly slow. We've seen many cases where delays result in culprits going free. We are disappointed," said a statement released by the junior doctors.

The protestors' key demand remains justice for the deceased doctor, whose murder shocked the medical community and ignited countrywide protests.

They also criticised the lack of action on other promises made by Banerjee during earlier meetings.

In addition to demanding swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics outlined a broader list of grievances. Among their nine demands are the removal of the state's health secretary, greater police protection in hospitals, and the recruitment of permanent female police personnel.

The doctors also called for the immediate filling of all vacant posts for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, as well as the implementation of a digital bed vacancy monitoring system in hospitals.

"Corruption in the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) must be investigated immediately," the statement read.

Furthermore, the junior doctors demanded student council elections in all medical colleges and the recognition of Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs).

They urged that elected students and junior doctors be represented in committees managing hospitals and colleges.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the state's slow progress in installing CCTVs and constructing essential infrastructure such as toilets and resting rooms in government medical colleges.

The court directed the state to complete the work by October 15.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that less than 50 per cent of the work had been completed by the state government.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case on the rape and murder of the RG Kar doctor.

The chief minister, speaking at the inauguration of Durga Puja in Kolkata, sought to shift focus to the upcoming festivities, describing Durga Puja as a much-anticipated time for the people of Bengal.

"People of the state wait for Durga Puja festivities throughout the year... Durga Puja in Bengal marks the beginning of the festive season, which continues until December with Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and the Christmas holidays," Banerjee said.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh too appealed to the junior doctors to lift the cease work.

"The state government earlier had accepted nearly all of your demands. Now this new set of demands and going on a cease work is unnecessary. We would request all of you to return to work," he said.

The state government last month had transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing the directors of medical education and health services, giving into the demands of the agitating medics.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said it was quite expected that the doctors would go back to casework as the state government has "not kept its promises".

Thousands of protesters marched a 5-kilometre stretch in Kolkata on Tuesday, shouting slogans and carrying placards, demanding justice for the victim.

The Durga Puja festivities are set to begin on October 9 and will end with Vijay Dashami on October 12, but this year, the city's mood remains sombre as the protests show no sign of abating.