Will transform Rayalaseema into green energy hub, says Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the Rayalaseema region of the state would be turned into a green energy hub.

The Chief Minister said the generation of solar and wind power in the region will lead to employment opportunities for local youth.

We will transform Rayalaseema into a green energy hubWill complete pending projects and irrigate every acre, said Naidu, addressing a gram sabha (village meeting) near Pattikonda in Kurnool district, on the sidelines of disbursing welfare pensions.

Further, the CM highlighted that the Super Six promise of distributing three free cooking gas cylinders to eligible households will commence from the forthcoming Diwali festival.