Heavy rainfall expected across India over next 6-7 days, says IMD

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat. Saurashtra and Kutch may also receive heavy rain in the next seven days

It said the monsoon will remain active in many parts of northwest, central and east India during this period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over some of the next six to seven days.

It said the monsoon will remain active in many parts of northwest, central and east India during this period.

Heavy rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand. Some days may see heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat. Saurashtra and Kutch may also receive heavy rain in the next seven days.

Northeast India is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places during this period.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka may receive heavy rain on some days of the week, it said.

The weather department on Monday predicted above-normal rainfall in the country in July and asked authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding.

It said rainfall is likely to be below normal in large parts of the northeast, many areas of eastern India and extreme southern peninsular India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press briefing that there is a high chance of heavy rainfall in central India and the adjoining southern peninsula.

This includes east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Telangana and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"We should monitor the catchment areas of rivers such as the Godavari, Mahanadi and Krishna. Our models show a high probability of above-normal rainfall in the upper Mahanadi catchment, which includes Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. There are several other rivers in the region. We must closely watch rainfall activity and the water levels in reservoirs," he said.

He added that good rainfall is also expected in Uttarakhand and Haryana.

"This region includes several cities and towns, including Delhi. Many south-flowing rivers originate in Uttarakhand. We must take precautions for all these river catchments, cities and towns," Mohapatra said.

Topics :IMDIMD on rainsRainfallmonsoon rainfallIndia

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

