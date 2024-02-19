Home / India News / K'taka Dy CM calls for regaining banking legacy which has disappeared

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:49 AM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday called for regaining the rich banking legacy of Karnataka which has disappeared due to the recent bank mergers.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Karnataka Bank here, he said, "Karnataka was the cradle of banking in India. Unfortunately, many legacy Karnataka banks such as Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, and Corporation Bank have been merged with other banks. I call upon banks like Karnataka Bank to bring that glory back to Karnataka."

"I urge Karnataka Bank to bring back the glory and pride of the banking legacy in Karnataka. The banking has a rich history in the region and don't forget the road you have taken to reach here," he said after releasing a Rs 100 coin and a stamp to commemorate the centenary celebrations of Karnataka Bank.

"Dakshina Kannada region has a unique ecosystem in education, banking, religion, environment, etc., but that is being disturbed of late. There are excellent schools, engineering and medical colleges in the region and generate high-quality human resources. Unfortunately, the youth of the region go to other cities, states and countries in search of employment," he said.

He further urged Karnataka Bank to think about how to improve the region and to give a report to the government on what can be done regarding this, you have our full support.

"Karnataka Bank has risen to great heights in the last 100 years. I haven't had any interaction with the bank, but I would like to open an account and become a part of the Karnataka Bank family," he said.

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnataka BankKarnatakaBanksBank mergers

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

