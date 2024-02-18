Home / India News / Odisha's first vaccine manufacturing plant to start production by May 2024

Odisha's first vaccine manufacturing plant to start production by May 2024

The plant at the Biotech Park in Andharua near here will have a capacity to produce 2.4 crore doses of different vaccines per day, they said

Representational image
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Commercial production at the Sapigen Biologix vaccine plant in Odisha, the first such facility in the state, will commence by May this year, officials said on Sunday.

The plant at the Biotech Park in Andharua near here will have a capacity to produce 2.4 crore doses of different vaccines per day, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At full capacity, this facility will be the biggest vaccine-producing plant in the country, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It is expected to produce over 15 vaccines for various diseases, including cholera and malaria.

The Rs 1,500-crore vaccine plant will create direct employment for 1,500 people, with most of them being local recruits, the CMO said.

The variety of vaccines produced in Bhubaneswar will be supplied to many parts of the world, it added.

V K Pandian, the chairman of '5T' technology-led transformative initiatives on Sunday visited the sub-units and interacted with the management and employees. He urged all government agencies to assist in the commissioning of the plant within the next three months.

Also Read

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Updated Covid-19 shots are coming soon, to be part of trio of vaccines

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection

SC to hear PIL seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali case on Mon

Delhi's Unesco world heritage site Red Fort reopens for visitors

90% respondents getting pesky calls despite being in DND list: LocalCircles

Union ministers reach Chandigarh for fourth round of talks with farmers

6 Myanmarese poachers die of 'starvation' inside Andaman forest: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odisha power plant in Odisha

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story