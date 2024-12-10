Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / K'taka govt declares 3-day state mourning over demise of Ex-CM SM Krishna

K'taka govt declares 3-day state mourning over demise of Ex-CM SM Krishna

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday

SM Krishna
The government declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday in honour of SM Krishna. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Belagavi (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka government announced state mourning for three days, and declared holiday on December 11 as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who died here on Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The government declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday, in honour of the departed.

The three-day state mourning is from December 10 to 12, official notification said.

During this period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings, it said.

Krishna died at his residence early this morning following prolonged illness, his family said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Karnataka inks agreement with New Jersey to boost tech, innovation ties

When John F Kennedy wrote a 'letter of thanks' to law student SM Krishna

Centre, Karnataka govt should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC

SM Krishna passes away at 92, remembered for 'Brand Bengaluru' vision

PM Modi, state BJP chief condole death of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Topics :KarnatakaBJPIndian National CongressNational Flag

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story