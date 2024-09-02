Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / K'taka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case

K'taka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case

The Court adjourned for a week the hearing on Chief Minister's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended till September nine the interim stay on trial court proceedings against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The Court adjourned for a week the hearing on Chief Minister's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case.

Appearing for the Respondent number 4 (R-4) Snehamayi Krishna, senior advocate K G Raghavan made submissions when the hearing resumed.

"Heard the learned senior counsel K G Raghavan, the learned Advocate General seeks a week's time to make his submissions. List the matter on September 9 at 2:30 pm. Interim order granted on August 19 shall continue till the next date of hearing," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order.

In the petition, the Chief Minister submitted that the sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

Siddaramaiah sought quashing of the Governor's order contending that his decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

