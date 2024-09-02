NHAI to track 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software for seamless traffic

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner

Representative Image: NHAI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
State-owned NHAI will track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software for seamless movement of traffic at national highways, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, these toll plazas have been identified based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 national highway helpline.

The live monitoring and tracking system will provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations when the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, it added.

Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the statement said the software will share details related to the live status of queue length in meters, total waiting time and vehicle speed at toll plaza.

It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendation, if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, the statement added.

In addition, it said the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

