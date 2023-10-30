Home / India News / Kalamassery blasts: Toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to wounds

Kalamassery blasts: Toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to wounds

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body

Press Trust of India Kochi
This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre | Photo: Unsplash

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre.

Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Also Read

IED device caused blast at convention centre in Kerala: State Police chief

Kerala blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM; NSG, NIA teams being sent

Kerala blasts: Veena George puts hospitals on alert, orders staff to return

Who are these people who want to create chaos here: Anurag on Kerala blasts

20-member team led by ADGP to probe Kalamassery blast case: Vijayan

Who are these people who want to create chaos here: Anurag on Kerala blasts

9 dead, over 32 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

Andhra train accident: Vaishnaw speaks with CM, updates him on situation

Andhra accident: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KeralaIED blastDeath toll

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story